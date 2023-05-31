PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $325.30 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,902 shares of company stock worth $18,939,902. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

