PGGM Investments Sells 1,268 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

