PGGM Investments Sells 18,776 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 22.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 422,595 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 338,780 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,048.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 292,114 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

