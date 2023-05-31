PGGM Investments Sells 3,279 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in News were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in News by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in News by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on News in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

