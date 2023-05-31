PGGM Investments Sells 55,372 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,372 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.12.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

