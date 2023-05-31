PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,721 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

