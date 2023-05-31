PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,064 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

