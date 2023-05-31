Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Declares Dividend of $0.56

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5571 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Pick n Pay Stores’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Pick n Pay Stores Stock Performance

PKPYY opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. Pick n Pay Stores has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKPYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Pick n Pay Stores from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Investec upgraded Pick n Pay Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Pick n Pay Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About Pick n Pay Stores

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

