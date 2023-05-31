Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.94

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.94 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 77.60 ($0.96). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 77.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 1,000,845 shares trading hands.

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £414.40 million, a PE ratio of 511.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.86.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.