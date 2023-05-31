Piper Sandler Cuts Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Price Target to $2.00

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SOHO. TheStreet lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

