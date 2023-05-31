Piper Sandler Lowers Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target to $95.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.
Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE HHC opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes
In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 286,245 shares of company stock worth $21,311,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,248,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after acquiring an additional 92,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
