PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $560,468.32 and $650.08 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00328901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000500 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,318,159 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.