PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PPL by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,038,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,221,000 after buying an additional 566,257 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PPL by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 92,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

