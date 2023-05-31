Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,219,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSA opened at $288.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.75.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

