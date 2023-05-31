Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 878,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 459,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.20. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.