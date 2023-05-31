Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,237 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CRH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CRH by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

