Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 630 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWP opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.