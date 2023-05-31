Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 281 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $6,007,130. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

