Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

GMAB stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

