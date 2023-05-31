Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $209.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.52. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

