Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 824.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

