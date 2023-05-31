Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.





In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.30 and a 200-day moving average of $227.73. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.



The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.





Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.



