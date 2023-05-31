Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $301,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ResMed by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $458,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.04 and its 200-day moving average is $220.12. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

