Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,905,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,522,000 after acquiring an additional 865,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

