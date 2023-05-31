Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $308,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.