Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $308,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.