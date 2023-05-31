Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $324,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

