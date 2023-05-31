Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $335,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,212,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,036,000 after purchasing an additional 81,335 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 180,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.14.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

