Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $313.54 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.93 and a 200 day moving average of $300.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

