Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Banco Santander by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banco Santander by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

