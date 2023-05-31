Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
VYMI opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
