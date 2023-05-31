Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $790.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $371.52 and a 12 month high of $796.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $722.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.02.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

