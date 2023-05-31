Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,683 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after purchasing an additional 269,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,070,000 after buying an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

