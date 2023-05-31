Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,404 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.3 %

WBA opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.