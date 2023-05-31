Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 8,335 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Stellantis by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 215,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

