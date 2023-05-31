Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.2 %

DD stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

