Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) target price on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

DTE stock opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

