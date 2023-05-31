Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 169 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 270.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.99.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

