Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 18,758 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,184,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 333,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

