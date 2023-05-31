Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 469 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 618,474 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.0 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.