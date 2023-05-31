Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 72 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

