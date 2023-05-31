Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 269,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 2.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLGT shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Featured Articles

