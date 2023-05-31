Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Realty Income worth $26,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after buying an additional 301,059 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.