Reed’s (REED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, June 1st.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($1.21). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,582.74%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. On average, analysts expect Reed’s to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of REED stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.62.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
