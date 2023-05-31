Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,004 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,168,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Republic Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Republic Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,962,000 after purchasing an additional 120,467 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $133.25. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.