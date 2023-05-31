Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares changing hands.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Stock Down 36.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L)

(Get Rating)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.