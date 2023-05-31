Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $20,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RHI opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $92.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

