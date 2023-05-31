Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Research analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saga Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Saga Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

SGA opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter worth $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Further Reading

