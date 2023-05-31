Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,149,368.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,220,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,436,872.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,144,159 shares of company stock worth $98,659,863. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Samsara by 13,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

