SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 63,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46,749 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 985,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $221.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.43. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $219.84 and a 1 year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

