Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Toro worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.41. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

